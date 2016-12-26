DAVID EARL FORSHEEE

David Earl Forshee, 74 of Bowling Green died Friday Dec. 23, 2016 at the Medical Center.

The Indianapolis, IN native was a son of the late Robert and Zelma Bernard Forshee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Caffa Forshee and several brothers and sisters. He was a retired employee of Western Kentucky University and was a member of Meadowland Baptist Church.

His survivors include two sons, Chance Forshee (Shelly) and Tony Forshee (Charlie); five grandchildren, Dustin, David, Erica, Sarah, Jessica; six great grandchildren, Heather, Haleigh, Alex, Petyon, Elizah, Audrey and one sister, Mary Wiley.

Funeral service 3 p.m. Thursday, at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home