David Edward Councill, age 23, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 in Lexington. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Graves officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Thursday.

David was born in Evansville, Indiana on April 12, 1993 to Alan Corey Councill of Frankfort and Tonya Gail Sexton, who preceded him in death. He was a manager of Domino’s Pizza in Lexington. He loved music, especially playing the trumpet. He was a volunteer for Bugles Across America. He also enjoyed kayaking.

In addition to his father, he survived by his siblings, Charles Councill, Damon Sudduth, and Skyler Sudduth; his grandparents, Ed and Bess Councill and Donnie and Joan Sexton; his step-mother, Rachel Councill; his aunts and uncles, Nathan and Allison Depenbrock, Leslie Sexton, Sonya and Tony Crain, Rusty and Wendy Sexton, Robby and Heather Sexton, and by his girlfriend, Trina Newman.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Self Refind Clinic, 251 Democrat Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.