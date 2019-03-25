Logo


DAVID EUGENE GREEN

on 03/25/2019 |
Mr. David Eugene Green of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence in Edmonton, having attained the age of 63 years, 5 months, and 2 days. He was born in Anderson, Indiana on Thursday, October 20, 1955, the son of Carlos Eugene and Naomi Ruth (Robertson) Green. He attended Burkesville Church of the Nazarene and was a Truck Driver for Mid-State Recycling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Betty Green, maternal grandparents, Rev. Bruce and Rev. Amy Robertson, several uncles and aunts.

He is survived by his sons, Davy (Angelia) Green and Chucky (Katie) Green, both of Edmonton, Kentucky, sister, Sharon Sue Green-Cope of Marrowbone, Kentucky, brother, Terry Allen Green of Waterview, Kentucky, grandchildren, Emily, Brooklyn, Lindsey, and Wyatt, and special 1st cousins, Wayne Clemmons of Illinois and Sherri Patchen of Tennessee.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements

