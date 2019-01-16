DAVID GIVENS ISSUES LEGISLATIVE UPDATE FROM 153RD REGULAR SESSION

on 01/16/2019 |

State Senator, David Givens, issued his legislative update, yesterday as 153rd Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly convened with more than 150 prefiled bills awaiting consideration.

In years past, the first week of off-year “short” sessions was spent mainly on organizational matters such as electing leaders and appointing committees with the work of passing bills beginning in February. But with only 30 working days to accomplish so much, Givens says he is “proud to say the Kentucky Senate went right to work.”

The Senate was able to pass five bills out of chamber in the initial week of session. By the third day, Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) was passed out of the chamber by a 31-4 vote. This bill is a proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution to move the elections of statewide constitutional offices to even-numbered years. Several bills were voted on Friday morning. Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Senator Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) requires candidates to file all campaign finance reports electronically. Senate Bill 50, sponsored by Senator Robby Mills (R-Henderson), relates to the reporting of prescriptions designed to induce an abortion. Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Senator Steve West (R-Paris), relates to the quality of teacher tribunal hearings by requiring the chair to be a trained attorney in teacher employment law. Lastly, the senate passed Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Senator John Schickel (R-Union). This measure, also known as School Board Decision Making (SBDM) reform, redefines the minimum parent teacher representation on school councils and grants superintendents the ability to hire principals.

Finally, the co-chairs of the Legislative Research Commission, pending full LRC approval, created a Public Pensions Working Group to review and analyze the state’s public pension system. The working group will conduct a review of the systems’ structure, costs, benefits, and funding. The working group is authorized to meet as often as necessary at the discretion of co-chairs Senator Wil Schroder (R-Wilder) and Representative Jerry Miller (R-Louisville).

If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please contact Senator Givens toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email at david.givens@lrc.ky.gov .