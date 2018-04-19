on 04/19/2018 |

David Harland Slayton, 67, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at home. He was a son of the late Garland and Lassie Likens Slayton. He was an army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Barbara Slayton; two sons: David Ray Slayton and wife Iva Lois, James Allen Slayton; one daughter: Charity Holley and husband Mitchell; one brother: Danny Slayton and wife Kathy; one sister: Pat Bragg and husband Larry; five grandchildren: Justin “Magillicutty” Slayton, Cody Slayton, Nathan Slayton, Grayson Slayton and Anna Slayton; best friends: William Birge and his wife Mary Lee and Bonnie Poore; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Clyde Ray Slayton; one sister: Linda Johnson.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.