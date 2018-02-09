on 09/02/2018 |

David Howard Harvey, 59, of Temple Hill, KY died Saturday, September 1, 2018 in Temple Hill from injuries sustained in a farming accident. Born in Barren County he was the son of the late Walter Howard Harvey and Betty Sabens Harvey of Temple Hill who survives.

David was a 1976 graduate of Barren County High School, a school bus driver for Barren County Schools for 27 years and a farmer. He was retired from the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department and an active member of the Southside Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Sandy England Harvey of Temple Hill; a daughter Katy Harvey of Glasgow; a sister Paula Harvey of Glasgow; 2 special nephews Jamie Wood (Elizabeth) of Temple Hill, KY and Doug Wood (Katy) of Cave City and several other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Wood, aunt Sarah Frances Eaton and nephew Little Joe Wood.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home.