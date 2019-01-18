Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAVID JEWELL

on 01/18/2019 |

David Jewell, age 82, of Canmer, KY, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at his residence with his loving wife of 58 years, Mattie Faye Jewell, at his side. He was a retired timber cutter and member of the National Rifle Association.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three daughters, Vicki Neal (Rickey) of Hardyville, KY, Joyce McCandless (Tim) of Canmer, KY, and Sandy Jorgenson of Leitchfield, KY; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.  A host of sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon Jewell and Burnadine Rutledge Jewell; three children, Wanda Kaye Jewell, Janet Ann Kerr, and William Clay Jewell; four grandchildren, Shawna Kerr, Katie Kerr, Kenny Kerr, and Shelby Jones; a son-in-law, Ken Kerr; one sister, Mary Edna Branstetter; and three brothers, Johnny, Albert, and Jimmy Jewell.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, January 19, 2019, and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, at Brooks Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim Harkness and Bro. Deon Jewell officiating. Interment will be at Conyers Cemetery in Canmer, KY

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAVID JEWELL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JIMMY HAGAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
1:51 PM CST on January 18, 2019
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on January 20, 2019
Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Rain
Friday 01/18 100%
High 45° / Low 41°
Rain
Rain
Saturday 01/19 100%
High 56° / Low 20°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/20 0%
High 28° / Low 14°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.