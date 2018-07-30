on 07/30/2018 |

David Joseph Mason, 70, of Glasgow died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at his residence. Born in Bloomer, WI he was the son of the late Howard G. and Emma M. Libersky Mason. Mr. Mason was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U. S. Army and was retired from Magna of Bowling Green.

Survivors include his wife Melody Ann Smythe Mason of Glasgow; 2 sons Matthew Mason of WI and Paul Mason (Lori) of IA; a step-son Christopher King (Katie) of WI; 3 grandchildren Ethan, Olivia and Maren Mason and 3 step-grandchildren Casey King, Cylee King and Mia Norlin; a half-sister Carol Bowe (Will) of WI; 2 half-brothers Tim Berning (Debbie) of WI and George Berning (Karen) of MN and 2 sisters-in-law Judy and Kathy Mason. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers Gene and Danny Mason and a half-brother Jim Berning.

Mr. Mason chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.