Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

David Keith Fahrholz

on 05/13/2018 |

On the morning of May 11, 2018 our precious brother, David Keith Fahrholz, departed this world and entered the spirit realm of Heaven. He was loved and is so missed. He was a true gift of God.

He was the son of the late Robert G. Fahrholz and the late Corene Thompson.

He is survived by two sisters, Debra Fahrholz, Cheryl Meredith both of Cub Run, KY; two brothers, Allan Sanders, Horse Cave, KY, Marcus Taylor, Munfordville, KY; several nieces and nephews including a special niece Janara Alvey and a special sister-in-law Lisa Taylor. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Mike Stanton and Gary Taylor.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY

Recent Posts

No Responses to “David Keith Fahrholz”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DONNIE HOUCHENS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sun 13

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.