On the morning of May 11, 2018 our precious brother, David Keith Fahrholz, departed this world and entered the spirit realm of Heaven. He was loved and is so missed. He was a true gift of God.

He was the son of the late Robert G. Fahrholz and the late Corene Thompson.

He is survived by two sisters, Debra Fahrholz, Cheryl Meredith both of Cub Run, KY; two brothers, Allan Sanders, Horse Cave, KY, Marcus Taylor, Munfordville, KY; several nieces and nephews including a special niece Janara Alvey and a special sister-in-law Lisa Taylor. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Mike Stanton and Gary Taylor.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY