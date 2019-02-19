Logo


DAVID L COMPTON

on 02/19/2019

David L. Compton, age 66, of the Hiseville Community passed away Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at The Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital. Born in Barren County, he was the son of the late Herman and Ruby McCawley Compton. David was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church.

David is survived by his wife, Judy Garner Compton, one daughter Jacklyn Clark and her husband Julius Sr., two grandchildren; Azerella, and Julius Jr., along with one brother Danny (Debbie) Compton of Burkesville, Ky.

Visitation will be after 2:00p.m. until 8:00p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home.  Funeral Services for Mr. Compton will be held at 1:00p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Hiseville Cemetery.

