DAVID L PEARSON

on 05/23/2018 |

David L. Pearson, 59 of Munfordville passed away Monday at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

He was the son of the late Irvin Felmore Pearson & Wilda Toomey Pearson.

David is survived by is wife Rosa Puckett Pearson

Four sons-John Foster, Michael Fitzgerald & Kyle Pearson all of Munfordville

and Douglas Pearson of Elizabethtown

Three brothers-Irvin Pearson, Jr. & wife Brenda of Elizabethtown

Mervin Pearson & wife Judy of Lewisburg

Scott Pearson of Hardyville

Four sisters-Tammy Fields & hus. Ricky of Upton

Pamela Green of Rowletts

Tracy Abell & hus. Patrick of Lewisburg

Twyinia Bryant & hus. Jack of Hardyville

Four grandchildren-Jarred, Colby, Wyatt & Miranda

Two furry friends-Tanner & Bubbles

Funeral services for David L. Pearson will be 1pm Thursday at the Bonnieville Baptist Church with burial in the Campground Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday after 9:30am at the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be given to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

