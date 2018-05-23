David L. Pearson, 59 of Munfordville passed away Monday at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
He was the son of the late Irvin Felmore Pearson & Wilda Toomey Pearson.
David is survived by is wife Rosa Puckett Pearson
Four sons-John Foster, Michael Fitzgerald & Kyle Pearson all of Munfordville
and Douglas Pearson of Elizabethtown
Three brothers-Irvin Pearson, Jr. & wife Brenda of Elizabethtown
Mervin Pearson & wife Judy of Lewisburg
Scott Pearson of Hardyville
Four sisters-Tammy Fields & hus. Ricky of Upton
Pamela Green of Rowletts
Tracy Abell & hus. Patrick of Lewisburg
Twyinia Bryant & hus. Jack of Hardyville
Four grandchildren-Jarred, Colby, Wyatt & Miranda
Two furry friends-Tanner & Bubbles
Funeral services for David L. Pearson will be 1pm Thursday at the Bonnieville Baptist Church with burial in the Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 9:30am at the Bonnieville Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be given to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
