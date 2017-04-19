David L. Webb, age 74, of Brownsville, Kentucky departed this life after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The Edmonson County native was born on August 26, 1942 to the late Fred T. and Lula Myrtle Webb. He was married to his devoted wife of almost 57 years, Ann Vincent Webb, who survives.

David was saved as a child at Fairview United Baptist Church. He was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as the adult Sunday School teacher. He received his Rank I from Western Kentucky University, and retired as Superintendent of Edmonson County and Logan County School Systems. David was passionate about education. He worked with Alliance, and was a former board member for the Kentucky Board of Education and KHSAA Board of Control.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Tommy Webb (Barbara) of Brownsville and Craig Webb (Louise) of Bowling Green; one daughter, Barbara Menefee (Scott) of Louisville; one brother, Donald B. Webb of Bowling Green and one sister, Ethel Cooke of Brownsville, KY; four grandchildren, Christopher Scott Menefee, Joshua David Menefee, Paige Elizabeth Menefee and Lukas David Webb and one great grandchild, Camryn Elizabeth Menefee. He was preceded in death by one sister, Maxine Spillman.

Memorial contributions can be made to, Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church Land Fund, % Billy Poteet, 7378 Hwy. 259 N., Bee Spring, KY 42207.

Interment will be at Bee Spring Church Cemetery with Bro. Malcolm Doyle and Bro. Jerry Patton officiating.

VISITATION

4 — 8 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2017

10 am —1:30 pm, Friday, April 21, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Friday, April 21, 2017

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church