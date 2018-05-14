on 05/14/2018 |

David Lee Jackson, 71, of Glasgow died Monday, May 14, 2018 at his residence. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Jim and Gracie Lane Jackson. Mr. Jackson was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Anna Rachel Jackson of Glasgow; a daughter Radonna Savage (David) of Glasgow; 2 sons Joe David Jackson (Amanda) and Dustin Jackson (Ashley) both of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren Tyler Goodson (Misty), Brianna Goodson (Austin), Kristina Davis (Cody), Skylar Jackson, Emily Jackson, Mackenzie Jackson, Morgan Jackson and McKinley Jackson; 7 great grandchildren Bentley, Bryceson, Brynleigh, Kade, Maylee, Kolby and Jordan; a sister Judy Poynter (Roger) of Glasgow; a brother Jerry Jackson (Bobbie) of Glasgow; sisters-in-law Geraldine and Alma Jackson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 2 brothers Billy and Rondal Jackson and a sister Mae Wilson and her husband Paul.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:30pm Tuesday at the funeral home.