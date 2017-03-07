David Lee Wells, 59, of Mammoth Cave passed away at 3:35 PM Sunday July 2, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a mower for Mammoth Cave National Park Service. He was the son of the late Gordon Wells and Ada Lindsey Caskey.

Surviving are his wife, Murlene Cardwell Wells; a step daughter, Sheila Colter of Bowling Green; two step sons, David Wilson of Mammoth Cave and Jerome Wilson of Bowling Green; two sisters, Rita Lindsey (Jimmy) and Linda Lindsey both of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Tiffany Wilson and David Wilson Jr.; and three uncles, Johnny Lindsey (Kathy) and Oval Lindsey (Clovonna) both of Mohawk and Willie Lindsey of Chalybeate.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday at Oak Grove United Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-9 PM Wednesday and after 9 AM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home.