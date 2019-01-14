Logo


DAVID LEROY TAYLOR

on 01/14/2019

David Leroy Taylor, 70, of Glasgow, died Saturday, January 12, 2019 at his home.  He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late William Leroy and Margaret Louise Franklin Taylor.  David was a tool and die maker for Techno and was a former employee of SKF for 39 years.

He is survived by his wife Judy Ann Taylor; 2 sons, Christopher David Taylor of Glasgow and Joseph Lee Taylor and wife Vickie of Fountain Run; 3 grandchildren Jessie Taylor (Maddie), Dylan Dismon (Brooklyn) and Gracie Taylor; 4 great-grandchildren, Harley Gayle Taylor, Sophia Gracelyn Taylor, Haley Beth Taylor and Brylan Kate Dismon,  Three bothers also survive; Monte Taylor (Teresa) of Glasgow, Tony Taylor (Denise) of Scottsville and Ronnie Taylor (Anna) of Bowling Green.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Robert Logan Taylor and Joseph Ryan Taylor.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 15th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 2pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning until time for the service.

