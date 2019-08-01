Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

David Ramsey Gritton

on 01/08/2019 |

David Ramsey Gritton, 65, of Scottsville, KY and formerly of Chicago, IL died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY.  He was born in Youngstown, OH the son of the late Donald David Gritton and Rosemary Hansen Gritton.  David was a retired school teacher having taught for the Chicago Public School System in Chicago, IL.  He was a member of the Summer Shade Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Diane; a daughter Nicole Gritton of Florida; sister Rosanne Gritton Merrill of Wheaton, IL; 2 nephews Douglas Gritton (Elly) and Jeffrey Gritton (Samantha); a grand nephew Jaxon Gritton and several cousins.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM Friday, January 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial of his cremains in the Ridgewood Memorial Park in

Des Plaines, IL.  Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Friday from 4pm until 6pm.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “David Ramsey Gritton”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUSTIN BROWNING

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:29 AM CST on January 08, 2019
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 08, 2019
Partly Cloudy
Currently
64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/08 20%
High 64° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 38° / Low 20°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/10 0%
High 37° / Low 22°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.