on 01/08/2019 |

David Ramsey Gritton, 65, of Scottsville, KY and formerly of Chicago, IL died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Youngstown, OH the son of the late Donald David Gritton and Rosemary Hansen Gritton. David was a retired school teacher having taught for the Chicago Public School System in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the Summer Shade Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Diane; a daughter Nicole Gritton of Florida; sister Rosanne Gritton Merrill of Wheaton, IL; 2 nephews Douglas Gritton (Elly) and Jeffrey Gritton (Samantha); a grand nephew Jaxon Gritton and several cousins.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM Friday, January 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial of his cremains in the Ridgewood Memorial Park in

Des Plaines, IL. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Friday from 4pm until 6pm.