on 01/09/2018 |

David Solomon, 87, of Princeton, IN, passed away January 8, 2018 at RiverOaks Health Campus in Princeton, IN. The Greenville, Tennessee native was born January 11, 1930 to Jewell and Cora Jones Solomon. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving from 1951 to 1953. He was a retired salesman for Belknap/Bluegrass Hardware, where he was employed for 34 years. His second career was in hardware with Builders Square for 11 years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marie Cornwell Solomon; one brother, Ricky and wife Jesse Solomon, Afton, TN; one sister, Donna Wilson, Johnston City, TN; two brothers-in-law: Joe and wife Nancy Cornwell, Fountain Run, KY, Clifford W. Oliver Sr., Scottsville, KY; three sisters-in-law: Faye and husband Bobby Morrison, Becky and husband Larry Pitcock all of Fountain Run, KY, Betty and husband Jerry Crabtree of Hendersonville, TN; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Carroll Solomon.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Fountain Run Cemetery at Fountain Run, KY. Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.