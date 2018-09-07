on 07/09/2018 |

David Vernon Moore, age 75, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was retired from Dollar General Corporation and a member of Munfordville First United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was also past president of the Munfordville Lions Club and past Volunteer Fire Department member. He also served on the Hart County Site-Based Decision Making Council for two years and was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan. David was the son of the late Walter Vernon Moore and the late Gertrude Underwood Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Edmunds Moore; two daughters, Candace Flener and husband Bart, Russellville, KY; Heather Moore, Jersey City, NJ; one son, Jeffrey Moore and wife Nancy, Bowling Green, KY; one sister, Pat Calfee, Cleveland, TN; five grandchildren, Zach (19), Embrey (18) & Avery Flener (14), Brady (14) & Chase (9) Moore; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM CST til 8:00 PM CST Monday, July 9, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM CST til 11:00 AM CST Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Munfordville First United Methodist Church with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will be at Cave City Cemetery, Cave City, KY. Memorial donations may be made to Munfordville First United Methodist Church’s Building Fund or Hart County ARK (Animal Rescue Kare).