on 06/17/2018 |

David Walter Wheat, 81, of Glasgow died Friday June 15, 2018 at the Glenview Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Walter Wheat and Mary Lena Emmitt Wheat. In his early years he worked as a farmer then later as a Security Guard and in maintenance for the Kentucky State Fairgrounds. He attended the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Barren County.

Survivors include his wife Melba Jones Wheat of Glasgow; daughter Wanda Arms (Ronnie) of Cave City; step daughter Mary Raymer (Bill) of Louisville; 2 sons David L. Wheat and John W. Wheat both of Glasgow; 3 step sons Leslie Herrell (Karen), William E. Herrell both of TX and Buckley Herrell (Janet) of Sulphur, KY; grandchildren Pam White (Mark), Michael Arms (Ashley), Nathan Wren, David “ Possum” Wheat (Delicie), Brayden Wheat, Jaxson Wheat and William Lee Wheat (Jess); 8 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a step daughter Margie Rose; step son Ronnie Herrell and a grandchild Abigail Lynn Wheat; 1 sister Dorothy Groce Fields; 2 half sisters and 4 half brothers.

Funeral services will be 7:00pm Monday June18, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. His entombment will be Tuesday at 11:00am central time at the Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, KY. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00am until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.