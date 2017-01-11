on 11/01/2017 |

David Wayne Miller 39 of Munfordville died Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at his home. He is survived by his parents, Robert E and Mary Ellen Fisher Miller; his wife, Becky Miller; three brothers, Robert Miller Jr, Nevin Miller and Chester Miller and a sister, Sarah Miller.

Funeral services for David Wayne Miller will be held at 8:30AM Friday, November 3, 2017 at the David Miller residence, located at 286 Ruben Childress Road with burial in the Childress Road Cemetery