on 04/24/2018 |

David Wayne Wheeler, 58, of Cave City, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Robert and Georgie May Warf Wheeler. He was a army veteran and a member of the Salem Baptist Church in Cave City, Kentucky.

He is survived by his fiancé’: Christi Yarborough; one sister: Glenda Shaw and her husband Charles; one sister-in-law: Michelle Dunham and her husband Randy; one nephew: Adrian Michael Bragg; two nieces: Natasha Wheeler and Amanda Nunberger and her husband Kurt; five great nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: James Wheeler.

The family has chosen cremation with no services scheduled at this time. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.