David Wayne Whitlock age 62 of Center, Kentucky. Went to be with the Lord February 25, 2017. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana to Dewey Whitlock and Dortha Whitlock Hall who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by brothers Joe (Charlene Russell) Whitlock of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Steve (Tammy) Whitlock of Lafayette, Indiana. A sister Wendy Kerkhove of Lafayette, Indiana and a brother in law Herb Balser of Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts, uncle, a host of cousins and many good friends here as well as in the Bahamas including Sherry, Gerth, Percy, Ruby, Andy and Donna and too many more to name.

He was of the Christian Faith. He was a Chicago Cubs fan and Perdue University fan. He always enjoyed taking care of other people and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 3rd at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation after 10:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.