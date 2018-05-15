Logo


DAVID WAYNE WILLIAMS

on 05/15/2018

David Wayne Williams, age 49, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 at his home.  David is the son the late Herbert and Martha Sue (York) Williams. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Leroy Williams; and uncle, Billy York. He had worked as a Carpenter and as a Janitor for the school system.

His survivors include, aunts, Ruby Light of Fountain Run, KY, and Shirley Coffee of Holland, KY; and uncle, Henry York, of Fountain Run, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Fountain Run Funeral Home, burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Fountain Run Funeral Home and after 8 a.m. Wednesday till service time at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Fountain Run Cemetery.

