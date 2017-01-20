David Wesley Cochran 61 of the Temple Hill community died Thursday, January 19, 2017 at his home. David was a plumbing inspector for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Monroe County. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lou Nell Denham Cochran, a daughter Vanessa Danielle Cochran and a brother Darrell Cochran.

Survivors include his father Vernon Cochran; his wife Marcia Lane Cochran; 3 children Daphne Powell and husband Lee, Kevin Cochran and fiancée Mekeilah Hunn, and Kyle Cochran and wife Amy all of Temple Hill; eight grandchildren and one grandchild expected in February. He is also survived by two brothers Johnie Cochran and wife Nancy and Jimmie Cochran and wife Beth both of Glasgow and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in White Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will begin at 4:00 Saturday.