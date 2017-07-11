Logo


DAVID JAMES DURBIN

on 11/07/2017 |

David James Durbin, 68, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 6, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a heavy equipment operator and a member of Bowling Green Praise & Worship. He was a son of the late Willard James Durbin and Mary Elizabeth Brooks Newman.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Allen Durbin and Charlotte Durbin; two sisters, Hope Durbin and Ramona McGrew; and two brothers, Willard Allen Durbin and James Kelly Durbin.

Surviving are three daughters, Felicia Durbin (Kyle) of Bee Spring and Virginia Johnson (Tim) and Shannon Meredith (Dustin) both of Chalybeate; three sons, Nick Durbin (Lindsay) of Chalybeate, Adam Durbin (Billie) of Brownsville and Michael Meredith of Stillwater, OK; two sisters, Angie Vincent of Pig and Valerie McGrew of Brownsville; a brother, Eric Durbin (Lynn) of Bee Spring; 14 grandchildren; and a great great grandchild.

Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-6 PM Thursday. Burial will be in Gravil Cemetery.

 

