Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DAYMON BUSH

on 04/16/2018 |

Daymon Bush, 71 of Bowling Green died Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
He was a son of the late Willie and Nellie Strong Bush. He was a retired employee of General Motors Assembly and attended North Bowling Green Church of God.
His survivors include his wife Darlene Halcomb Bush; his daughter, Amberly Bush; six brothers, Jack Bush, Willie Bush, Jr., Charles Bush, Harmon Bush, Darrell Bush, Arnold Bush; two sisters, Dorothy Ross Bush and Mary Bell Arrowood Bush; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bush Family Cemetery in Beattyville, KY. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DAYMON BUSH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CAROL ANN NORROD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Freeze Warning

Issued:
2:09 PM CDT on April 16, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on April 17, 2018
Snow
Currently
34°
Snow
Chance of Rain
Monday 04/16 80%
High 40° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Tuesday 04/17 0%
High 64° / Low 49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 04/18 20%
High 72° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 16

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Mon 16

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp Registration

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 16

Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Mon 16

Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ

April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 16

Revival services at Lick Branch Church

April 16 @ 7:00 PM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Caverna Preschool and Kindergarten Registration

April 17 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 19

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

April 19 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.