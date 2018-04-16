Daymon Bush, 71 of Bowling Green died Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
He was a son of the late Willie and Nellie Strong Bush. He was a retired employee of General Motors Assembly and attended North Bowling Green Church of God.
His survivors include his wife Darlene Halcomb Bush; his daughter, Amberly Bush; six brothers, Jack Bush, Willie Bush, Jr., Charles Bush, Harmon Bush, Darrell Bush, Arnold Bush; two sisters, Dorothy Ross Bush and Mary Bell Arrowood Bush; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bush Family Cemetery in Beattyville, KY. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
