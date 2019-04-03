Logo


DAYTHIA ANTELL ALLEN

03/04/2019

Daythia Antell Allen 56 of Glasgow died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence.  Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

