DEA, DTF, BGPD KSP AND WCSO PARTNER IN PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK INITIATIVE

DEA, Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff Partner in Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force will participate with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug “Take-Back” campaign, over 5,000 sites nationwide have joined the effort that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Government, community, public health and law enforcement partners will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at these sites all across the nation on Saturday, April 29, from 10 AM to 2 PM CDT. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The three collection points in Bowling Green:

Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police

Safety City in front of Greenwood High School, 5065 Scottsville Road, operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, in Bowling Green

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States, eclipsing deaths from motor vehicle crashes or firearms. The removal from homes of unwanted prescription pills that can be abused, stolen or resold is an easy way to help fight the epidemic of substance abuse and addiction.

Last October, during its 12th Take Back Day, the DEA and over 5,200 of its national, tribal, and community law enforcement partners collected 730,000 pounds (about 366 tons) of unwanted prescription drugs at over 5,200 collection sites. Since the program began six years ago, about 7.1 million pounds (about 3,500 tons) of drugs have been collected. That’s more than a quarter pound of pills for each of the 25 million children aged 12 to 17 in America, pills that won’t result in abuse or overdose.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high; almost twice as many Americans (6.5 million) currently abuse prescription drugs than the number of those abusing cocaine, hallucinogens, heroin, and inhalants combined, according to the 2012 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.