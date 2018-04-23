Logo


DEBBIE JEAN BILLA

on 04/23/2018 |

Debbie Jean Billa, 51, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at her residence.  The Chardon, OH native was born on May 7, 1966 to the late Henry L. Hanson and Judith A. Wantz Hanson.  She was married to Tony Billa, who survives. 

Debbie was employed by Pan Oston as an account manager. 

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory— one son, Nicholas Billa of Park City; two daughters, Rachel Billa and Jessica Billa both of Cave City; three bothers, Joseph Hanson (Dana) of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas Hanson of Washington, DC and Jeffrey Hanson of Tallahassee, FL; one sister, Julie Hanson of Bowling Green and two grandchildren, Peyton Gibson  and Dylan Billa.  She was preceded in death by two sons, Tony Billa, Jr. and Chris Billa. 

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society, 2425 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY  42104. 

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Wednesday, April 25, 2018

11 am – 8 pm, Thursday, April 26, 2018

9 – 11 am, Friday, April 27, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Friday, April 27, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

