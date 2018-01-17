Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DEBORAH ANN JOHNSON

on 01/17/2018 |

Deborah Ann Johnson, 62, of Sweeden passed away at 11:24 PM Monday Jan. 15, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a disabled press operator at Phar-Shar in Leitchfield and a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late James Oval Johnson and Willadean Lindsey Johnson of Smiths Grove, who survives.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Shelia K. Johnson.

Surviving are three sons, Jason Vincent (Kymbra) of Mammoth Cave, Justin “Brother” Vincent of Sweeden and Jeremy Vincent (Brooke) of Chalybeate; a sister, Jenny Hogan of Falls of Rough; three brothers, Dennis Johnson of Brownsville and David Johnson (Ruth) and Andy Johnson both of Smiths Grove; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle Vincent, Zachery Vincent, Colby Vincent, Jasmine Vincent, Cooper Vincent, Dawson Vincent and Alex Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday, 9 AM-8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DEBORAH ANN JOHNSON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MICHAEL NUNNALLY

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/18 10%
High 34° / Low 18°
Clear
Clear
Friday 01/19 0%
High 43° / Low 28°
Clear
Overcast
Saturday 01/20 20%
High 47° / Low 38°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.