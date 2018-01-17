on 01/17/2018 |

Deborah Ann Johnson, 62, of Sweeden passed away at 11:24 PM Monday Jan. 15, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a disabled press operator at Phar-Shar in Leitchfield and a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late James Oval Johnson and Willadean Lindsey Johnson of Smiths Grove, who survives.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Shelia K. Johnson.

Surviving are three sons, Jason Vincent (Kymbra) of Mammoth Cave, Justin “Brother” Vincent of Sweeden and Jeremy Vincent (Brooke) of Chalybeate; a sister, Jenny Hogan of Falls of Rough; three brothers, Dennis Johnson of Brownsville and David Johnson (Ruth) and Andy Johnson both of Smiths Grove; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle Vincent, Zachery Vincent, Colby Vincent, Jasmine Vincent, Cooper Vincent, Dawson Vincent and Alex Vincent; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday, 9 AM-8 PM Friday and after 9 AM Saturday.