on 05/02/2018 |

Deborah Darlene Likens, 57 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her residence.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was a daughter of the late James H and Fannie Lucille Harper Gillihan. She was a housewife and of the Pentacostal faith.

Her survivors include her husband, Bobby Glendall Likens; one son, James Mason; two daughters, Jamie Darlene Baker and Mary Louise Shannon; grandchildren, Lily Mason, Samanthan Chism, Cody Kessinger, Brianna Kessinger, Ellie Kessinger, Jeffery Flora, John William Wright, Paisley Shannon, Sarah Baker; two great grandchildren; one brother, Randy Gillihan; three sisters, Beverly Caldwell, Melba Hardison, Linda Sharp; several nieces and nephews and a special caregiver, Tiffany Hammer.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 12-1 p.m. Cremation will follow the funeral service.