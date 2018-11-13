on 11/13/2018 |

Deborah Ilene Durbin, 70, of Sunfish passed away at 3:26 PM Saturday Nov. 10, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Debbie was a native of Charlestown, IN and lived in Jeffersonville, IN until moving to Sunfish in 1979. She was a daughter of the late Freddie Paul Swallows and Myrtle Kathleen Utley Swallows and worked for the Edmonson County Board of Education.. Debbie was a genuine example of kindness, generosity, encouragement and unconditional love, and her greatest joys in life were her husband, her children and her grandchildren. A welcoming hostess and life of the party, Debbie loved her garden, sharing her view from the hill and making fun out of every occasion.