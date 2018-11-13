Logo


DEBORAH ILENE DURBIN

on 11/13/2018 |

Deborah Ilene Durbin, 70, of Sunfish passed away at 3:26 PM Saturday Nov. 10, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Debbie was a native of Charlestown, IN and lived in Jeffersonville, IN until moving to Sunfish in 1979. She was a daughter of the late Freddie Paul Swallows and Myrtle Kathleen Utley Swallows and worked for the Edmonson County Board of Education.. Debbie was a genuine example of kindness, generosity, encouragement and unconditional love, and her greatest joys in life were her husband, her children and her grandchildren. A welcoming hostess and life of the party, Debbie loved her garden, sharing her view from the hill and making fun out of every occasion.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation at Gravil Funeral Home will be 2-8 PM Wednesday, 2-8 PM Thursday and 9-10 AM Friday.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond J. Durbin; two daughters, Shelly Cauble of Overland Park, KS and Jacqui Bone of Louisville; a son, John Durbin of Chicago; a sister, Dorothy Mudd of Louisville; two brothers, Ronald Swallows of Jeffersonville and Ralph Swallows of Louisville; six grandchildren, Joseph Cauble, Rebekah Cauble, Jonathan Cauble, Abigail Cauble, Eliza Bone and Clara Bone; and several nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Hospitality House, 501 High St., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or to the St. John Cemetery Fund, C/O Joseph Durbin, 1135 Chalybeate Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

