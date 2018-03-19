Logo


DEBORAH KAYE ANDERSON

on 03/19/2018 |

Deborah Kaye Anderson, 58 of Bowling Green died Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Medical Center .

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Opal Hudson Denham and is preceded in death by a daughter Lori A. Key. She was a factory worker at Scott’s Tobacco Company and a member of Faith United Methodist Church.

Her survivors include her husband William Anderson; two sons, Todd Anderson (Tim Douglas) and Aaron Anderson ; three grandchildren, Mary Key, Kendra Key, Kayla Key; one brother, Kenneth Wayne Denham; one sister, Jeannie Wilson (Ross) several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Wed. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

