Deborah Lynn Perkins age 56 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, April 04, 2017 at her home. She was the daughter of the late John and Ada Laverne Hurt Eudy. She was a line leader at Sumitomo Electric Wiring in Edmonton and of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her husband Ricky Perkins of Edmonton. Two sons. Brent (Misty) Milton of Glasgow. Adam Milton of Knob Lick and a step daughter Whitney Perkins of Edmonton. Three brothers. John (Cheryl) Eudy, Gary (Lisa) Eudy and Jerry Eudy all of Hiseville. Eight grandchildren. Braxton, Gabrielle, Autumn and Braydyn Milton. Alexis Houchens, Aeriel Milton, Blake Milton and Dawson Compton.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Eudy Family Cemetery near Hiseville. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Donna Eudy.