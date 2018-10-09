Logo


DEBRA “DEBBIE” HARWOOD

on 09/10/2018

Debra “Debbie” Harwood of Bowling Green died Saturday, September 8, 2018 at her residence. The Warren County native was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wallace and Rosa Case and her aunt Nancy Jones.

Debbie was a member of First Baptist Church, an administrative assistant at Huish and a bank teller at American National Bank & Trust.

She was surrounded by lots of friends who were her family, Sharon Kreke, Nick Wilkins, Ron Sowell, Lola Marley, Debbie Hays, Teresa Miller, Brenda Kirtley, Lisa Timberlake among others too numerous to mention. A special thank you to Colonial Manor and Morningside of Bowling Green for their great care over the past year.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home

