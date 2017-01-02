DEBRA SUE GOODE (UPDATED)

Debra Sue Goode 58 of Smiths Grove, KY died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at her home. Born in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Nancy Lucas Dennison and Bobby Canaday. Mrs. Goode was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Vernon Church of Christ.

She is survived by her loving husband Mark Goode; two daughters Christina Scott and fiancé Kevin, and Stephanie Keys and husband Steven; four grandchildren Brooke Gravens, Logan Keys, Kaitlyn Gravens and Hailey Keys; one great-grandson Collin Gravens; two brothers Dale Cowles and wife Ida and Bobby Canaday and wife Carol; one sister Joni Canaday and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Billy Canaday and a sister Tania Canaday.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.