December 1967

December 7, 1967 – R W “Todd” Moore is appointed by Governor Louie B Nunn as Aeronautics Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

E P Barlow Ropp has joined the firm which will be called Nunn, Travis and Ropp.

Phil Carner will become the new manager of Highland Finance, Inc.

Rev. Ben Thomas was installed as President of the Glasgow Kiwanis Club. Other officers include Bill Majors, 1st VP, Ralph Palmore, 2nd VP, Roger Sabens, Secretary and Travis Harp, Treasurer.

AD – What would a housewife enjoy more for Christmas than new floor covering from Decorator Supply, 112 E College Street.

December 14, 1967 – James H Jones, business manager, announces that Mrs. Frances Bastien, has been named editor of the Glasgow Republican.

Louie B Nunn is sworn in as the 48th Governor of Kentucky on December 12, 1967, the first Republican Governor in 20 years.

Robert M “Buddy” Alexander will serve as Barren County Chairman of the 1968 Heart Fund Drive.

Citizens Bank announces they will offer the Master Charge Credit Card System.

Rod D Sprinkle is the manager of Credithrift of America Office.

December 14, 1967 edition cont.

Hiseville News by Mrs. J B Alexander – There will be a bridal shower at Hiseville Christian Church for Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Matthews. She is the former Linda Phillips. Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wilson moved last week to the Jim Dillon farm near here.

Joe Halcomb, III, Allen County High School is elected State Beta President. Marvin Harper of Scottsville High School is elected as State Secretary and Eddie Hatchett of Hiseville High School is VP.

December 21, 1967 – Joe W Garrett, Ohio Native, has been named Mftg. Supt. at the Tyson Bearing Company, according to W H Smythe, Manager of the local concern.

Georgia Rhoades is the winner of the Annual Soil Conservation Essay Contest. 2nd place went to Sue Patterson, and 3rd to Alan D Cox. 4th to Johnie Maria Logsdon and 5th to Eddie Hatchett, Jr.

Mr. and Mrs. Chester Huffman, owners of a paint and paper store in Glasgow , again this year provided gifts for 12 little girls at Spring Meadow Home for Orphans at Middleton, Ky. The home is the oldest such home in the south founded in 1868. (The Paint Store was in the block now occupied by US Bank.)

Ky. pants Co. presents four employees with pins for 25 years of service – Frances Martin, Viola Dubree, Callie Riley and Otto Gunnels.

Golden Anniversaries observed by Mr. and Mrs. William F McFarland, 23 years, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Creek, 24 years, Rev. and Mrs. Carl Atnip will celebrate their 61st anniversary on Christmas Day.

The Kenneth Quigleys entertained Saturday evening at their home for the employees and their families of Western Kentucky Gas Co. 34 guests enjoyed a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

More Coloring Contest winners included Marla Gail Morgan and Linda Froedge.

December 28, 1967 – Showing at the Plaza – Bonnie & Clyde and Cool Hand Luke.

AD – Fabulous Savings 20 to 40% off at Faught Furniture Co., opposite the City building at 117 E Washington Street. This is it. The most outstanding home furnishing sale we’ve had.

Edmonton News by Jasper Linconn – News from the sick – When I was at Harpers Home last Wednesday, I learned that Norman Morrison was back there, but not planned to stay long. Laura Fraser was not as well and Mrs. Sally Cooksey had to have medical attention on Monday night.

The UFO reported seen in the Austin community has been found to be a US Weather Bureau temperature device. Three youths saw the remnants of a balloon parachute and cord in a tree while hunting together Christmas Day.