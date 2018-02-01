on 01/02/2018 |

December 1977

December 8, 1977 – Barren County and surrounding counties received 2.5 inches of rain in a 24 hour period, accompanied by high winds and flooding. The Happy Valley area, as usual, was flooded.

SCRTC no longer will permit special rates for churches, clergymen and charitable installations.

The membership of the United Steelworkers Union at Tyson Bearing has rejected a new 3 year contract.

Taylor Tales by Stanton Taylor – Mae and I will be celebrated our 44th wedding anniversary December 1. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jennings and family of Alexandria, Tennessee, were our visitors in Tompkinsville a few days ago.

Terri Wilkinson, perhaps the best player in the area, helped the Barren County Trojanettes to an easy victory over Larue County. The boys did not do as well losing to Allen County/Scottsville 78-65.

A $500,000 mare is found at Tompkinsville after 6 months of being missing from a Claiborne Farm pasture. She was a mare in foal to Triple Crown winner, Secretariat. The owner of the farm said they were unsure of the horse’s identity.

50th Wedding Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. James C Raynor, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas H tooley, Mr. and Mrs. John Houchens, Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Sims, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse M Vaughn, and Mr. and Mrs. Odell Sartin.

Joe Bryant is honored by Tompkinsville. He was a place kicker for the UK team which went 10-1 this past season.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles A Goodman, Jr., returned over the weekend from a week long trip to New York. They were guests at the Pierre before going to Larchmont with a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Julian Goodman. They saw two stage plays – Annie and Sly Fox.

December 22, 1977 – A chapter of the National Secretaries Association is being organized in Glasgow.

Cave Lake Opportunity Workshop may begin production of Army Jeep Cushions Assemblies.

Glasgow Barren County Retired teachers met December 12 at the Christian Church for a delicious pot luck lunch.

Sonja Bartley was crowned Homecoming Queen at Temple Hill School.

Eaton Sportsmen Club elected Mike Hudspeth as president. Jerry Stahl, VP, Secretary Beverley White and Treasurer is Garry McClellan.

Eaton Sports Awards for last week’s Basketball games went to Barren County Trojan Ricky Wood and Tracy Matthews and Scottie player winners were Steve Bush and Lee Depp.

Cathy Clarke is crowned BCHS Homecoming Queen. She was escorted by Tim Vance, Barren County Trojan Captain.

TJ Samson Community Hospital held their Christmas party and presented retirement awards to Hurch B Stockton, Mary P Hill and Annie Burris.

December 29, 1977 – Jim Newberry is the president of UK’s Student Government Association.

New look for Kentucky License Plates – White with blue numbers. The County name is placed below the numbers and a decal giving the expiration month is placed about the numbers.

Edmonton Attorney Jim Coleman has been appointed trial commissioner for Metcalfe County by Benny Dickinson, District Judge for the newly 43rd Judicial District.

GHS Class of 1937 held their 40th class reunion at Barren River Lodge with 55 in attendance.

New officers of the Metcalfe County Rod and Gun Club are Willard Parnell, VP, Earl Reid Marcum, President, Betty L Reece, Treasurer, and Geneica Marcum, Secretary.

Wanda Pritchard Garrett has been promoted to Supervisor of Savings Department at New Farmers National Bank.

Temple Dickinson is among the 9 Kentucky candidates under recommendation for nomination as Rhodes Scholar.

The Story behind the four year old ambulance service was told in a feature article in the Republican – Employees at this time were Muncie Delk, Mike Swift, Jackie Fox, Donald Ford, Gary Lowery, Ed Hodgins, Terry Davis, Roger Basham, Jimmy Isenberg, Larry Tinsley, Byron Morgan, Harry Farmer, Larry Marion, Frank Gibson, Pat McKenzie, Howard England, Donny Garmon, Rodger Dale Hurt and Malcolm England.