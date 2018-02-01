on 01/02/2018 |

December 1987

December 1, 1987 – The Caverna Jaycees of the Horse Cave/Hart County area is sponsoring an angel tree to provide Christmas presents for needy children.

Open House for the new Hart County High School is Sunday, December 6.

December 2, 1987 – AD – Watsons, one day only, – Luxury Fur Coats at prices lower than you thought possible – full length mink coats $1999, leather/Opossum bomber jacket $249. Watsons, Central Center.

December 3, 1987 – 4-H Home Tour will offer to the public the homes of Hoover and Helen Lindsey, Walter and Jane Baker and Paddy and Ted Simmons.

December 4, 1987 – Tracy Nuckols leads Barren County Trojanettes to an overpowering 62-56 win over Metcalfe County. The Trojans lost to Metcalfe County 67-65.

December 6, 1987 – Beatrice Hill was chosen Barren County Health Care Employee of the Month.

Ribbon Cutting ceremonies are held for Lakeview Apartments on Hwy. 1297.

December 7, 1987 – AD – Earn your degree in less than 2 years at Lindsey Wilson College. Classes meet at Barren County High School.

December 8, 1987 – Owen Lambert and Sandra Ross have been promoted to VP at New Farmers National Bank.

December 9, 1987 – Metcalfe County Schools are chosen for pilot program. Computers will be placed in several classrooms and principal offices.

December 10, 1987 – Area Successful Deer hunters include Ed arms, Garland Slayton, Gary Waters, Chris Stafford, William Crews, David Wells, Larry Corbin, Harry Spillman, Randall Bragg, Keith Anderson, Arnold Haynes, Jonathan Ward and Jerry Eden.

December 11, 1987 – Two guests from Evansville, Indiana helped the local Scottish American Society celebrate. Local members include Bob Harrison and Ralph Payne.

December 12, 1987 – Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Force is organized in this area.

December 13, 1987 – AD – Bailey Gibson Special Pre Christmas Yard Sale – 86 Chevrolet Cavalier $6950.00, 86 Buick Electra 380 – a new car for a used price, 81 Olds Omega , a great student car and a 86 Pontiac Sunbird for $7495.00

December 14, 1987 – Monroe County to begin Student Assistant Program. Nance Cunningham is the newly named coordinator.

December 15, 1987 – Glasgow City Council discusses downtown parking following a request by local businessman, Frank Riherd. This led to increasing parking fines, reduced parking around the square to 1 hour limit and to do away with all parking meters.

December 16, 1987 – “Shaping Up Santa” will be performed at Happy Valley Elementary School Thursday, December 17.

December 17, 1987 – “A Mother Goose Christmas” was presented by E B Terry Students.

December 18, 1987 – L Rogers Wells, Jr. is Kentucky’s new Finance Secretary.

Red Cross Elementary presents “No Room at the Inn”.

December 20, 1987 – December anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. James Bow – 30; Mr. and Mrs. Brunson Doyle – 40; Mr. and Mrs. Odell Sartin and Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Honeycutt -60; and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Wells, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mutter and Mr. and Mrs. Harmon H Barlow, Jr. – 50.

December 21, 1987 – Changes on fishing at Barren Reservoir include a 10 inch minimum size limit and a 25 fish daily creel limit has been imposed on crappie.

December 22, 1987 – News of Area Servicemen – Darla S Jeffries, Michael C Hill, John D Rose, Stephen Manthis, Boyd Bond and J D Miller.

December 23, 1987 – Christmas Lighting Winners are Mr. and Mrs. Rick Alexander, Uncle Johns Lane, Mr. and Mrs. Lyron Wiley, Meadow Drive and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Shirley, 31 E South.

It is now legal to drive 65 mph on Cumberland and other Ky. Parkways.

December 24, 1987 – Telescrips Cable Collected presents for Children. Employees Ellywn Owens, System Manager, Clarice Martin, Business Manager and John Bowles of the Jaycees worked on distribution of the toys.

December 27, 1987 – Support is sought for a museum and educational center for the American Cave Conservation Association in Horse Cave.

December 28, 1987 – The Billy Vaughn Band will play for the New Years Eve dance at Barren River State Park Lodge.

December 29, 1987 – BCHS Varsity Cheerleaders won first place in Dallas, Texas. The BCHS JV Cheerleaders placed 4th.

December 30, 1987 – Lottery is the “Controversial” issue for 1988.

Ruth Buckley Tenry retires after 42 years in the beauty profession. Jo Ann Lynn has purchased Rutha’s Beauty Salon.

December 31, 1987 – Local children enjoy new Christmas Bikes – James Franklin got a new 10 speed, others with new bikes included David Frank, Tony Driver, Richard Austin, Charece Haskins and Margaret Haskins.