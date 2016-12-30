December 1996

Glasgow Daily Times

December 1, 1996 – AD – Winn Dixie – New York Strip Steak $3.98 lb., 12 pack Coca Cola 2 for $5, Large eggs, 68 cents a dozen.

December 2, 1996 – The annual ritual of mixing rat poison at the Glasgow Street Department was held recently. 150,000 pounds of the mix is produced across the state each year. (No More)

December 3, 1996 – LeGrande Elementary School and Memorial Elementary School were recently recognized by the Hart County Board of Education for exceeding their improvement goals.

December 4, 1996 – Jesse Cummings observed her 100th birthday November 6. She was a teacher for more than 50 years.

December 5, 1996 – 4H Holiday Home Tour will be Sunday and the homes of Judge/Executive and Mrs. David Dickerson, Joel and Rita Read and Mark and Carla Craine will be open to the public.

December 6, 1996 – Dart Container was the Grand Marshall Winner in the Glasgow Christmas Parade.

B J Newton is the new owner of Lee’s Famous Recipe.

December 9, 1996 – “A Disney Christmas” was the theme for Tompkinsville’s Christmas Parade.

Edgar Polson will celebrate his 100th birthday December 15.

December 10, 1996 – Local burley averages $192.00 on Monday.

December 11, 1996 – Calvary Baptist Church presents “4 Tickets to Christmas”.

December 12, 1996 – Grand Opening of New Travelers and Hardees on E. Main Street Friday and Saturday.

December 15, 1996 – Phil Patton is named Outstanding Commonwealth Attorney by his fellow Commonwealth Attorneys.

Reeda Greer is the new Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce President.

December 16, 1996 – Authorities are search for a man that committed an armed robbery at Quick Stop Market in Edmonton.

December 17, 1996 – Residents around the “Triangle” are opposed to any development of the property. They ask the City Council to leave it unchanged.

December 18, 1996 – Trojans win third straight, outdoing Colonels 69-63.

December 19, 1996 – First snow of the season hits the area closing schools.

December 22, 1996 – Lauren Klapheke, sophomore at GHS, was selected as this year’s Ambassador to the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference.

December 24, 1996 – Elmore Real Estate’s first Community Project Coat Drive was a huge success collecting almost 290 coats.

December 26, 1996 – Travis Pickett, freshman at Campbellsville University, is a defense tackle for the Tiger Football team.

December 27, 1996 – Glasgow Winn Dixie renovation hopes to be completed by Spring of 1997.

December 29, 1996 – Weekend shooting leaves one man dead and another charged with murder. The incident occurred four miles south of Cave City on 31 W.

December 30, 1996 – College Enrollment declines in Kentucky for the fourth year.

December 31, 1996 – Jesse Craddock was honored by Carroll Benedict, President of Benedict Oil Co. for twenty years of service.