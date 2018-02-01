on 01/02/2018 |

December 1997

December 1, 1997 – Barren County PVA Olene Hume Follis announces she will seek another term for that office.

December 2, 1997 – One arrest in bank robbery, search continues for second suspect, after Bank of Center in Metcalfe County is robbed.

December 3, 1997 – Tommy Matthews, James Duvall and Donald Jackson will seek re-election as Barren County Magistrates. Jack Shelton, Rollin Depp and Charles Lohden will not.

December 4, 1997 – The “New” New Direction will perform Sunday at the Glenview Christian Church and the departing members of the group will be featured as well. Terry Burch and James Bratcher will join Mark Caffee and Greg Baltzly. F C Parrish, Fred Parrish, James Lawrence, Don Atwell and David Clark are departing.

December 5, 1997 – Glenview Christian Church presents its 12th annual “Living Christmas Tree” Cantata.

December 7, 1997 – Winners in the Christmas parade include K Mart, BC YMCA, Faith United Methodist Church, Decker Family, Caverna THA and Eastern Elementary School Brownie Troop.

Mancino’s opens in Glasgow at 302 Rogers Road. Dannie Beller, owner and operator.

December 8, 1997 – 3 Glasgow men died after a train rammed the truck in which they were riding Sunday in Horse Cave at the track on N. Gutherie Street. They were Honduran natives.

December 9, 1997 – Schools close early and slick roads give motorists problems as early season snow hits the area.

Happy Valley Poster winners for Breakfast with Santa are Luke Fisher, Candance Ragle, Jane Marsh, Brittany Smith, Amy Landrum, Stephanie Ray, Ellen D Minor, Megan B Powell, Dean Glass, Felicia Fisby, Becky Lile and Lauren Chavira.

December 10, 1997 – Area Basketball news – J R Wade’s 23 points left Glasgow over Caverna 71-62, Metcalfe Hornets beat Cumberland County Panthers 87-59. Allen County’s Anthony Kirk also scores 23 in 54-51 win over Barren County.

December 11, 1997 – Concerned SCRTC members hold meeting to discuss the current management and direction of the co-op.

Terry’s Gingerbread House celebrates its 20th anniversary. It opened in August of 1977 at 606 Cleveland Avenue as the Gingerbread House by Phillip Terry Grinstead.

December 12, 1997 – Glasgow Christian Academy announced that a commitment for $300,000 has been made from Cal Turner, Jr, Chairman and CEO of Dollar Store to be used for the renovation of the building purchased recently by GCA on Old Calvary Drive.

December 13, 1997 – Bale’s oldest tobacco warehouse, #1 in Horse Cave, was destroyed by fire Friday night. Night watchman Robert “Bobby” Jolly, was seriously injured. Farmers’ tobacco is insured.

December 15, 1997 – The Cantata “I have Seen the Light” will be presented by the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church Choir and the Glasgow Bible Church Choir.

December 16, 1997 – Norris Court Luminaries will be lit December 23 and 24.

Barren County Fiscal Court approves construction of bridge on Oil Well Road.

December 17, 1997 – Girls Basketball News – Trojanettes over Caverna 71-37. Green County Lady Dragons defeat Metcalfe County 61-39.

December 18, 1997 – T J Samson Community Hospital joins Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service Board of Directors.

Frances Bastien retires after 30 years in the newspaper world. She was a staff writer for the Glasgow Daily Times and editor of the Republican.

December 19, 1997 – Glasgow Water and Sewer Commission celebrates its 60th birthday. 1937- 1997.

December 21, 1997 – 50th anniversaries celebrated by Mr. and Mrs. Neal Bishop, Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Moore, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Berry, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Holley, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Bowles and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Greer.

December 22, 1997 – Caverna Memorial Hospital broke ground for a $2.7 million expansion and renovation.

December 23, 1997 – Edgar O Polson celebrated his 101st birthday December 18.

December 24, 1997 – AD – The REAL after Christmas sale – 50% off at Watsons’s!

December 28, 1997 – Neal Roberts is the new manager of Ky. Finance on Happy Valley Road.

December 29, 1997 – Mary Guerrero Conner is the new administrative officer at Mammoth Cave National Park.

December 30, 1997 – Walter Baker will seek a seat on the Supreme Court for Appellate District 2.

After 19 years in Glasgow, Bro. Bob and Ellen Bunnell are moving to Irwin, Pa. where he will become pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.

December 31, 1997 – Fire destroyed what was left of the old Hiseville School early Tuesday. Arson is suspected.