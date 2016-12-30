December 2006

Glasgow Daily Times

December 1, 2006 – Ernest Franklin becomes the first black employee in the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.

December 3, 2006 – GMS has been recognized as one of the top 20 performing schools in the state by the Pritchard Committee.

December 4, 2006 – Morgan’s Charity, a new charity group started the 623rd Field Artillery Soldiers, donated $2500 to Toys for Tots.

December 7, 2006 – Tourism Commissioner Randy Fiveash speaks in Cave City to the Cave Region.

Jim and Baker Landis are named Barren County Conservation’s Farmers of the year. Joe Mike Moore and Jimmy Gossett were presented Master Conservation Awards.

December 8, 2006 – BCHS presents “Cinderella” this weekend. Justin Alan Crews is Prince Charming and Haley Devore is Cinderella.

December 10, 2006 – Three Glasgow Policemen finish training at the Kentucky Dept. of Criminal Justice Training Academy – Jessie D Barton, Michael T Houchens and Joseph D Walker.

December 11, 2006 – BCHS Homecoming Queen Candidates – Kelsay Trowbridge, Allison Emmert, Hali Gossett, Cheyenne Groce, Brittany Billingsley, Stacie Marable, Brittany Corbin, T J Thomas, Brittany Reed, Katelyn Pace, Ann-Ashleigh Gray, Colleen Kirsch-Hiltz, Courtney Vincent, Danielle White, Savannah Jackson, Janis Lay, Whitleigh Harp, Courtney Thomas, Ashton Wallace and Brook Rucker. Brittany Corbin was crowned Queen.

Cave City Hall of Fame adds James Joseph Jolly, Joseph B Gardner, Joseph Earl Campbell and William O’Neil Bethel.

December 12, 2006 – Dwayne Rice, Austin Tracy Elementary Teacher, has published a teen horror/suspense novel – “The Color of Black”.

Glasgow City Council honors retiring councilman Jack T Goodman for his 36 years of service.

December 13, 2006 – Sports – Scotties fall short 48-43 to Warren East. Trojans get their first win 70-57 over Caverna. Hornets nip Falcons 42-40.

December 14, 2006 – Scottie Brown was the big bass winner at the Christmas Dinner of the Barren River Rod and Gun Club. Bill Cox was the smallmouth bass division winner and Sharon Siddens won the prize for the biggest bluegill.

December 15, 2006 – Harold Kelley is awarded the Volunteer Steward Award by the Ky. Nature Preserves Commission for his work in keeping Brigadoon Nature Preserve in pristeen condition.

December 17, 2006 – Wandal and Rita Strange, owners of 4 Seasons Antiques and Gifts, were honored with the Small Business of the Year Award at the annual banquet of the Cave City Chamber of Commerce.

December 18, 2006 – Clifton Hurley, 5th grader at Park City Elementary School spent Monday being principal for a day.

December 19, 2006 – The Barren –Metcalfe County Drug Court has the first successful completion Monday.

December 21, 2006 – Glasgow School officials would like to see Scottie Drive made into a three lane highway.

Barn Lot Theatre was rockin when several area musicians gathered for the First Boerwinkle Jam, to honor and pay tribute to musician, Tommy Lane Shirley.

December 27, 2006 – Olivia Houchens was principal of the day at Red Cross Elementary replacing Mr. Barry Britt.

December 29, 2006 – Martha Richardson resigns as treasurer of Metcalfe County Fiscal Court. She leaves after more than 35 years of services to the county.

December 31, 2006 – Barren County District Court Judge Barlow Ropp is stepping down from the bench on January 1, after 12 years of service.