December 2007

Barren County Progress

December 2, 2007 – Way Back When by Seaborn Ellzey – December 1956 – Caverna Freshman Citizenship Roll – Betty Gray, Gail Sanders , Kaye Shuster, Janet Stinson, Mary White, Joyce Smith, Marie Poynter and Geneva Dickson.

Ed Rigdon, of Ridgon’s Taxidermy, is featured in an article celebrating 45 years in the business.

December 6, 2007 – Glasgow Christmas parade Small Business winner was the Grinch Mobile of Glasgow Water Company.

Glasgow native Doug Hardin has been named a full time assistant to Barren County Attorney Jeff Sharp.

Glasgow City Council renews the city’s cable television franchise agreement with the Glasgow EPB.

December 9, 2007 – Glasgow Independent School District has announced that Bob Reece is the new Success Academy Director, an alternative school for students to achieve their high school diplomas.

Cave City announce “Hall of Fame” inductees for 2007- Carl Whitaker, Insurance Agent, Dr. D P Curry, educator, and Lee Carroll, former Exile band member.

Megan Bailey has been named the recipient of the Garland Bastin Memorial NAILE Scholarship Award.

December 20, 2007 – Houchens Market in Cave City is robbed by an armed man dressed in camaflouge jacket on Friday.

December 20, 2007 cont.

Reception is held for retiring Senator Richie Sanders.

December 23, 2007 – Debbie Bauer, Hiseville Elementary School Librarian was the recipient of a $375.00 grant made possible by R R Donnelley and Sons.

Christina Hall, Austin Tracy Elementary Librarian received the grant as well.

December 30, 2007 – Sahara Steak House hold grand reopening – Owners Nancy and Leland Gregory.