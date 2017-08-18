Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DEE DUVALL

on 08/18/2017 |

Dee Duvall, 77, of Sweeden, passed away at 9:00 AM on August 17, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a farmer and a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Jock United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Patrick Gilliam “P.G.” Duvall and Lessie Roof Duvall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leda Faye Duvall.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Duvall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Saturday, and after 9:00 AM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Surviving are his two daughters: Margo Bruce (Joe) of Manitou, KY, and Myra Kay Johnson (Richard Blair) of Scottsville; five grandchildren: Joseph Ryan Bruce (Sakara), Matthew Bruce (Kaycie), Andrea Brown (Will), Ariel Beckner (Dillon), and Adam Johnson; one great grandchild: Allie Rae Brown; two sisters-in-law: Burnell Duvall of Lewisville, IL, and Sue Duvall of Sweeden; and many nieces and nephews.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DEE DUVALL”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

Mason Richardson
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
74°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/18 0%
High 86° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Saturday 08/19 40%
High 88° / Low 66°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Sunday 08/20 10%
High 90° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.