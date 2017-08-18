on 08/18/2017 |

Dee Duvall, 77, of Sweeden, passed away at 9:00 AM on August 17, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a farmer and a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Jock United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Patrick Gilliam “P.G.” Duvall and Lessie Roof Duvall. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leda Faye Duvall.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Duvall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Saturday, and after 9:00 AM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Surviving are his two daughters: Margo Bruce (Joe) of Manitou, KY, and Myra Kay Johnson (Richard Blair) of Scottsville; five grandchildren: Joseph Ryan Bruce (Sakara), Matthew Bruce (Kaycie), Andrea Brown (Will), Ariel Beckner (Dillon), and Adam Johnson; one great grandchild: Allie Rae Brown; two sisters-in-law: Burnell Duvall of Lewisville, IL, and Sue Duvall of Sweeden; and many nieces and nephews.