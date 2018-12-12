Logo


DEHLIA POTTER BOOTH

on 12/12/2018 |

Dehlia Potter Booth, 87, of Brownsville passed away at 2:45 PM Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker, teacher, bookmobile driver, librarian and loved quilting. She was a daughter of the late Sherman Potter and Elton Lowe Potter and the wife of the late Jothrey “Jody” Booth. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nadine Potter Vincent; a granddaughter, Ashley Moore; and a great granddaughter, Brooklyn Carothers.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.

Surviving are four sons, Doug Booth (Angela) of Smiths Grove, Ronnie Booth (Sharon) of Campbellsville, Barry Booth (Lisa) of Brownsville and Todd Booth (Stephanie) of Oakland; nine grandchildren, Broc Booth, Lacy Booth, Chris Benningfield, Jessica Davis, Lane Booth, Rex Booth, Jody Booth, Nathan Booth and Lauren Booth; eight great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

