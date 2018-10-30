on 10/30/2018 |

Delaine Webb, age 74, of Leitchfield, departed this life on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 11, 1944 to the late Edwin Arthur Webb and Addie Johnson Webb.

Delaine was a phlebotomist at Greenview Hospital, and worked for years as a medical assistant for Dr. S.E. Farmer. She was a member of South Union General Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Jimmie Hardin of Leitchfield; one daughter, Evonda Bagwell (Bob) of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Dustin Williams (Tara), Eddie Hardin (Makayla), Savannah Najar (Joseph), Brittany Hardin and Brian Vincent; five great grandchildren, Hannah Mudd, Kaleigh Hardin, Addie Mudd, Karleigh Hardin and Vincent Hardin; one brother, Robert Webb and one sister, Christine Vincent.

Interment will be in South Union Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Wednesday, October 31, 2018

10 am-1 pm, Thursday, November 1, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Thursday, November 1, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel