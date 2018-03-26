DELAYS ON I-65 NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHTS

on 03/26/2018 |

Varying lane closures will be taking place tonight along I65 in the Elizabethtown/Hardin County area between Mile Points 91-95. Northbound and Southbound directions of travel will be affected. Motorists should slow down and play close attention to signage upon approaching this work zone. Additional closures will take place on Tuesday night. Keep in mind, with rain in the forecast for much of this week, work schedules are subject to change. Detailed information is listed below:

-On Monday night, March 26, there will be varying lane closures from the 95 MM to the 91 MM southbound. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area beginning at 9:00 PM Eastern with completion of the work by 6:00 AM Eastern.

-On Monday night, March 26, northbound traffic in the right lane of the “chute” will be forced to utilize Exit 91 and continue onto the collector ramp at the WK Parkway Interchange and back onto I-65 northbound. Signs and message boards will be placed to direct traffic. This work will also start at 9:00 PM Eastern and be completed by 6:00 AM Eastern. The left lane of the “chute” will remain open in its normal pattern at all times.

-On Monday night, March 26, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the 93 MM at 9:00 PM Eastern and opened back up by 6:00 AM Eastern.

-On Tuesday night, March 27, Exit 91 southbound will be closed in order to perform water blasting and pave striping in the area of the exit ramp from I-65 southbound. Traffic will have to continue southbound on I-65 to Exit 86 then return to northbound I-65 in order to access Exit 91. This work will begin at 9:00 PM Eastern and should be completed by 2:00 AM Eastern.