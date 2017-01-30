Delbert Ray Garmon age 91 of the Subtle community of Metcalfe County passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Delbert was the son of the late Perry and Lela Angley Garmon. He was a farmer and World War II navy veteran. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Moore Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00

AM Tuesday at the funeral home. He is survived by two sons. Donny (Laura) Garmon of Glasgow. Jay (Bethany) Garmon of Russell Springs. Five grandchildren. Melissa Jewell, Shelly McIntyre, Makayla Garmon, Cooper and Piper Garmon. Three great grandchildren. Nakiya Hodges, Sierra Riddle and Lucas McIntyre. Besides his

parents he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Marie Janes Garmon. A daughter Debra Kay Garmon. Four brothers. Herman, Sherman, Ellis and Rufus Garmon. A sister Essie Garrett.