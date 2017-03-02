Logo


DELILAH SUE STILTS

on 03/02/2017 |
Obituaries

Delilah Sue Stilts age 63 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.    She was the daughter of the late James Omar DeVore and Sue Gabbard DeVore.   Delilah was a retired hairdresser and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband Mark Steve Stilts and a sister in law Lisa Spears both of Edmonton.   Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a stepson Michael Steven Stilts and a brother Tommy DeVore.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM   Saturday at the funeral home.

