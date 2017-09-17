on 09/17/2017 |

Della Rene’ Jones, 78, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017, after a brief illness. A native of Monroe County, she was a daughter of the late James Robert Coe and Doyle Russ Pitcock Coe, and the wife of the late Joe Billy Jones.

Rene’ was a 1957 graduate of Temple Hill High School and the Lois Glynn Beauty School in Bowling Green; after which, she began her career as a hairdresser with Gladys Jenkins in Glasgow. In 1963, she opened her own shop, Rene’s Beauty Salon, on Samson Street and continued there until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow, where she was also a member of the Koinonia Circle and the Open Door Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the YaYa Sisters and in recent months had been a breakfast hostess at Holiday Inn Express in Glasgow.

Survivors include one daughter: Ann Jones Durhager and her husband Peter of Bermuda; two granddaughters: Hannah Durhager of Colorado and Meg Durhager of Connecticut; one sister: Beatrice Oliver of New Albany, IN; two brothers: Terry Coe and wife Sue, of Munfordville and Jerry Coe and wife Sue, of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews along with a special great-nephew Justin Coe and his wife Brandy, along with their children Ayden Coe and Anna Kate Burch.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Ruby Fitzgerald and Rosemary Colter Pirtle; and by one brother: Carlie Fay Coe, Sr.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund.